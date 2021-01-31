Fishing figures

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Fishing figures
RED PRAWNS: Nice little earners for Garrucha Photo credit: Pixabay

ALMERIA province’s five fishing ports landed 7.6 million kilos of fish and shellfish last year.

This was almost one million more than the 6.7 million kilos that Adra, Almeria City, Carboneras,, Garrucha and Roquetas caught in 2019, although this increase was not reflected in their turnover of €23.3 million compared with €24 million two years ago.

-- Advertisement --

This was the result of lower demand, after the hotels, restaurants and bars that are the fishing industry’s best clients closed for three months during lockdown and operated with restricted capacity afterwards.

Adra’s fishing sector had the biggest increase in catches, landing a million kilos more than in 2019 although the average price of €1.85 per kilo was the province’s lowest.


In contrast, Garrucha saw catches fall from 406,000 kilos in 2019 to 284,000 but its prized red prawns – which fetched €41 per kilo in original – bumped up its average price per kilo to €8.7.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Fishing figures.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Previous articleLa Peana’s days are numbered
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here