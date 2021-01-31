Fishing figures

ALMERIA province’s five fishing ports landed 7.6 million kilos of fish and shellfish last year.

This was almost one million more than the 6.7 million kilos that Adra, Almeria City, Carboneras,, Garrucha and Roquetas caught in 2019, although this increase was not reflected in their turnover of €23.3 million compared with €24 million two years ago.

This was the result of lower demand, after the hotels, restaurants and bars that are the fishing industry’s best clients closed for three months during lockdown and operated with restricted capacity afterwards.

Adra’s fishing sector had the biggest increase in catches, landing a million kilos more than in 2019 although the average price of €1.85 per kilo was the province’s lowest.

In contrast, Garrucha saw catches fall from 406,000 kilos in 2019 to 284,000 but its prized red prawns – which fetched €41 per kilo in original – bumped up its average price per kilo to €8.7.

