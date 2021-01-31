Fifteen Arrested in Illegal Immigration Operation in Valencia and Alicante.

FIFTEEN people have been arrested in an operation against illegal immigration which used false documentation said to be provided by law firms in Valencia and Alicante.

The National Police have arrested 15 people who, through fictitious contracts, participated in illegal immigration. The organisation charged between €6,000 and €25,000 for managing documents, providing fake paperwork and other criminal activities.

The criminal network was made up of companies coordinated by a law firm that advertised itself as a specialist in obtaining residence permits for foreigners. They captured clients through advertisements placed on job portals and, once they became part of the company, they charged large sums of money, benefiting from half of the income.

Ten of the people arrested have been in Valencia and five in Alicante. Among the crimes attributed to them are the favouring of illegal immigration, membership in a criminal organisation, money laundering and fraud to social security, among others.

Earlier this month, the National Police in Almeria presented staggering the data showing that during 2020, 63 arrests were made in relation to crimes regarding Irregular Immigration Networks and Human Trafficking.

