FBI Lawyer Who Altered Evidence To Enable Spying On Trump Gets PROBATION Instead Of Jail.

The only FBI official charged in the improper use of FISA warrants to spy on President Donald Trump, via campaign aide Carter Page, ended up getting just a slap on the wrist. Kevin Clinesmith’s sentence was a year of probation mixed with community service.

Clinesmith, who worked for the FBI for four years, pleaded guilty last summer to falsifying the communication during the early stages of the FBI’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and possible ties to the Trump campaign.

Clinesmith worked at the FBI General Counsel’s Office (GCO) and was assigned to Crossfire Hurricane, the probe of Trump’s alleged ties with Russia during the 2016 election. In that capacity, he altered an email from the CIA that described Page as a source for the spy agency, to say he was “not” a source – enabling the FBI to request a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant against Page as a “Russian agent” – and, through him, spy on the Trump campaign, transition and presidency.

Boasberg was reportedly swayed by Clinesmith’s insistence that he’d acted in good faith and that his wife has a baby on the way, while shrugging-off Page’s testimony that his life had been ruined as the result of false claims he was a “Russian agent.”

The Republicans sitting on the House Judiciary Committee called the sentence “insanity” and “outrageous.”

