Family of male victim of domestic abuse who committed suicide launch petition to avoid further tragedies

Family of male victim of domestic abuse who committed suicide aged 23 launches a petition to try to avoid further tragedies.

THE Leicestershire family wants a review of how domestic abuse cases are investigated with a view to identifying how prosecution rates can be improved.

The aim is to get 10,000 signatures in order to get a response from the government – 100,000 are needed for the petition to be considered for debate in Parliament – and so far 1,856 people have signed the petition.

Creating the petition on the UK Government and Parliament website, Emily M said: “My brother was a victim of domestic abuse and committed suicide at only 23-years-old.

“It goes on far too often however, too often nothing is done about it.”

She highlighted data that suggests in England and Wales one in six men experience domestic abuse in their lifetime.

“In addition, approximately 400 people commit suicide each year who have attended hospital for domestic abuse injuries in the previous six months, 200 of these attend hospital on the day they go on to commit suicide. We need change!” she urged, appealing to people to sign the petition at the link below:

https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/563602?fbclid=lwAR1jZ

The police recorded 758,941 domestic abuse-related crimes in England and Wales (excluding Greater Manchester Police) in the year ending March 2020, an increase of nine per cent compared with the previous year.

And officers made 34 arrests per 100 domestic-abuse related crimes in the year ending March 2020, an increase from 33 in the previous year (in the 37 police forces that supplied data in both years).

But the number of domestic abuse-related CPS prosecutions in England and Wales fell 22 per cent last year, from 78,624 in the year ending March 2019 to 61,169 in the year ending March 2020, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

All the same, the data shows more than three-quarters of domestic abuse-related CPS prosecutions were successful in securing a conviction in England and Wales in the year ending March 2020 (78 per cent), a similar level to the year ending March 2019 (77 per cent).

The ONS report published in November 2020, reads “Domestic abuse is often a hidden crime that is not reported to the police.

“Therefore, data held by the police can only provide a partial picture of the actual level of domestic abuse experienced. Many cases will not enter the criminal justice process as they are not reported to the police.”

