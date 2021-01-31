Families Of Indonesian Plane Crash Victims Sue Boeing

FAMILIES of three victims of the Indonesian plane crash sue Boeing over ‘dangerous’ aircraft

Wisner Law Firm, which represents the family of three victims of the Sriwijaya flight SJ-182 which crashed into the sea just minutes of taking off from Jakarta’s main airport, has confirmed that one of the families has decided to take legal action against Boeing, claiming that the 737-500 aircraft was “defective and unreasonably dangerous.”

Although a preliminary report on the cause of the crash isn’t expected until mid-February, it has already been confirmed by Nurcayho Utomo, of Indonesia’s transportation safety committee, that the aircraft reported a fault with the autothrottle system just days before the fatal flight. Planes are allowed to fly even if this system isn’t working because the pilot’s can control it manually, but investigators are considering that his could have been a contributing factor to the tragic accident.

The lawsuit also alleges possible corrosion on “the engine bleed-air fifth stage check valve… causing it to become stuck in the open position during flight, resulting in an uncontrollable compressor stall,” as reported by The Guardian.

The crash site of the ill-fated flight, with 62 people on board, was located in the Java Sea, and although parts of the fuselage, clothes and body parts were recovered, investigators are still searching for the aircraft’s cockpit voice recorder, which could give an invaluable insight into what occurred before the disaster.

Boeing said in a statement: “Our thoughts are with the Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 crew, passengers and their families. Boeing technical experts are assisting with the investigation and we continue to offer any support needed during this difficult time.”

