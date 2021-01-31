Excavator Fire During House Demolition in Malaga

RESIDENTS of Maqueda, Malaga, were reportedly alarmed after an excavator burst into flames, starting a large fire.

Members of the Malaga Fire Brigade and Local Police came out to battle the fire in the Locota-San Antonio area of Maqueda, Malaga.

Residents first reported the fire at around 9pm after an excavator working on the demolition of dozens of illegal houses burst into flames, for reasons that are not yet known.

According to media reports, the machine was destroying the properties after a process to regularise the illegal homes had stalled, leading to a ruling to carry out their demolition to go ahead.

The president of the community of owners in Locota said the delay in procedures by various authorities, including the Junta de Andalucia, meant the legal process had gone on for a long time and that judicial deadlines for processing the reports necessary to approve the illegal homes were still pending.

At the moment it is unclear if the fire in the machinery is related to the demolition of the house. However, only material damage was recorded during the event and no people have been reported injured.

The fire is not the first this week in Andalucia after more than 30 emergency workers from the Plan to Fight Forest Fires of the Community of Andalucia (Infoca) were forced to subdue the flames in the municipality of Juviles in Granada.

Infoca posted on Twitter that 32 firefighters, an operations technician (TOP), an environmental agent and two fire engines reported to the scene shortly after 10am to deal with the blaze.

