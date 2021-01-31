Home News European Commission Creates Body to Prepare for Future Pandemics

European Commission Creates Body to Prepare for Future Pandemics

By
Matthew Roscoe
-
0
European Commission Creates Body to Prepare for Future Pandemics
CREDIT: "Parliament elects Ursula von der Leyen as first female Commission President" by European Parliament is licensed under CC BY 2.0

European Commission Creates Body to Prepare for Future Pandemics.

-- Advertisement --

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has shared through her personal Twitter account that today (January 31) she has met with the heads of different pharmaceutical companies with the aim of improving the response to future epidemics.

More specifically, President von der Leyen held a videoconference with the CEOs of the pharmaceutical companies with which the European Commission has signed Advance Purchase Agreements, in the context of our Vaccines Strategy – BionNTech/Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Curevac and Sanofi.


The Commission has decided to set up the EU Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA), a body that they say will help “anticipate threats and identify responses,” pointing out the objective is to also prepare for the appearance of the different variants of the coronavirus, since it “poses the imminent threat of a reduced efficacy of recently approved vaccines.”

von der Leyen said: “In preparation of HERA, a pilot response on European Bio-defence preparedness is being launched already. The aim is to fund design and development of vaccines and scale-up manufacturing in the short and medium-term, and also to target the variants of COVID-19.”


The discussion is said to have explored requirements for very rapid development, manufacturing and regulatory approval of vaccines for COVID-19 variants in the EU.

Currently, the EU has been having trouble with vaccine companies who have had problems meeting deadlines and deliveries at a time when the third wave is reaching record numbers of infections in some European countries.

Further discussions are set to take place with the industry and other relevant sectors over the following weeks.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “European Commission Creates Body to Prepare for Future Pandemics”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow us on Instagram @euroweeklynews

THANKS pours into the Euro Weekly News based on the Costa del Sol for it's 24/7 news desk at this current time

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone. +34 951 38 61 61 sales@euroweeklynews.com

Contact us: info@euroweeklynews.com

© 2018 EWN Media Group. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved.