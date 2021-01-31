El Corte Inglés de Serrano Suffered a Spectacular Roof Fire.

THE El Corte Inglés located at Serrano Street in Madrid reopened its doors at 3pm today after the building was evacuated in the morning following a spectacular fire that broke out on the roof.

Several fire crews from the Madrid City Council and several Samur-Civil Protection units arrived at the scene to inspect the billowing flames that had emerged, as reported by a spokesman for Emergencias Madrid.

The fire broke out in one of the kitchens of the Cascabel restaurant, located on the seventh floor of the building.

In a statement released by El Corte Inglés, they revealed that: “The rapid action of the security services and the activation of the protocols established by the company, has allowed the property to be vacated in a few minutes, without there being any risk to people at any time.”

After putting out the roof fire, the Madrid City Council fire teams reviewed and secured all the building’s systems, and reported that there was only “minor material damage” suffered.

The store reopened its doors to the public with all the facilities available, except for the seventh floor that was affected by the fire.

After the event, a tweet from the Emergencies Madrid revealed that “the fire is completely extinguished.” Firefighters surveyed the building and proceeded to ventilate it.

El fuego está completamente extinguido. @BomberosMad están reconociendo todo el edificio para proceder a ventilarlo. @SAMUR_PC se mantiene en la zona de manera preventiva. Sin heridos. pic.twitter.com/5OJED7UVhy — Emergencias Madrid (@EmergenciasMad) January 31, 2021

They revealed that no injuries were suffered.

