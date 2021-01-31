Duchess of Cambridge Has ‘Healed Rift Between Princes William and Charles’

THE Duchess of Cambridge is being credited with healing a long-running ‘rift’ between Prince William and his father, the Prince of Wales.

According to one publication, it was a family portrait organised by Catherine to celebrate Prince Charles’s 70th birthday in 2018 that marked the start of a thawing in the rift between the father and his son William.

The joyful family snap shows Catherine holding a young Prince Louis, while William stands next to her alongside his brother Prince Harry and Megan, Duchess of Sussex. In front of the two couples sits Prince Charles, beaming with pride as his first grandchild, Prince George, perches on his lap. Next to Charles is Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, alongside Princess Charlotte.

According to royal experts, the Duchess of Cambridge was ‘instrumental’ in organising the three generations to come together at a time when relations between her husband and his father were at a low following reports Charles was unhappy he did not get to see more of his grandchildren.

In an interview to mark Charles 70th birthday Prince William hinted at the alleged rift, saying, “I would like him to have more time with the children… to, you know, play around with the grandchildren.

“When he’s there, he’s brilliant, but we need him there as much as possible.”

As well as taking on the logistical challenge of bringing together all three generations for the photo, Catherine was also said to have invited Charles to the family’s Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, last summer so he was able to see grandson George in person for his seventh birthday.

According to one publication, this is the reason William and Charles are now on better terms.

An expert told media: “It’s no secret that Charles and his son have had ups and downs in the past, but the relationship today is very solid and strong.

“It is built on love, affection and respect.

“They are on the same wavelength these days and when Charles talks about William it is with great pride.”

