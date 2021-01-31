A UNIVERSITY in America has installed PCR test vending machines at its campuses to help stop infection spread among students.

The University of San Diego, California, has installed 11 Covid PCR test vending machines on its campus, allowing its students to carry out the tests themselves and find out within days if they are infected with coronavirus.

Pavel Stuchlik, co-founder of Wellness 4 Humanity, the company responsible for manufacturing the machines, said: “I just bought my test online. I got a code, which is all I need. As soon as it reaches the machine, the barcode will be activated and in 15 to 20 seconds you get the proof,

After the test is carried out, it is sent to the laboratory by mail and the results are received in a maximum of two days.

Wellness 4 Humanity’s machines dispense saliva test kits. Users can order a kit by purchasing through the company’s website, before receiving a QR code that can be scanned at a local vending machine.

Included in each kit is a SDNA-1000 saliva collection kit, return shipping label, user guide leaflet, biohazard bag, and return box.

According to the company’s website they offer, “The first FDA EUA Authorized Saliva Test. We have partnered with Spectrum Solution and Meta Lab DX, to offer saliva testing in your home for the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.”

Wellness 4 Humanity said the kits offer up to 99.9 per cent accurate results within 24 to 48 hours of testing.

