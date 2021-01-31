Council begins ‘new generation’ anti-viral painting works.

Rincon de la Victoria Council is carrying out comprehensive painting works at the Association of Relatives and Patients with Alzheimer’s Bezmiliana (ASALBEZ) facilities, applying ‘new generation paints’ that guarantee the elimination of viruses, bacteria, fungi and protozoa.

Deputy Mayor and Councillor for the area, Elena Aguilar, explained: “We have decided to apply one of the best paints on the market, a paint certified against the coronavirus to guarantee the safety of Asalbez users and workers.”

The paint reportedly guarantees the elimination of bacteria, viruses, fungi and protozoa on its surface in less than 24 hours with a duration of the applied treatment of at least 48 months.

“With these measures, the Social Welfare area and the Rincon de la Victoria City Council reinforce its commitment to maintaining the facilities in a safe and healthy environment, guaranteeing the safety and well-being of the users and workers of the centre, added Aguilar.

The product is a natural, ecological paint without harmful components (VOCs) that, in addition, absorbs CO2, purifies the environment and is free of micro-plastics and odours.

This type of paint is initially developed for the hospital and healthcare environment and due to the coronavirus pandemic, is being applied in public places such as IFEMA in Madrid.

Aguilar praised “the extraordinary work carried out by the ASALBEZ association, especially at this time, adapting to the complex situation, and directing all its efforts to continue with the activity of the centre under the maximum protection measures against Covid- 19”.

