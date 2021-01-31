THE CASES of three young girls who face deportation from Austria to Georgia and Armenia has sparked controversy and protests.

-- Advertisement --



Three young girls, including a 12-year-old born in Austria, face deportation to the Caucus states of Georgia and Armenia following the failed amnesty applications of their families. Their cases have sparked controversy in Austria, as the girls are described as “well-integrated” into the country and have lived much of their young lives there.

Protestors gathered outside their deportation centre on the outskirts of Vienna, with many calling for Austria to reverse its decision. The country’s courts ruled that there were not sufficient grounds to prove that the girls and their families would be deprived of their rights to private and family life in their native Georgia and Armenia – situated in the Caucasus region where Eastern Europe meets Western Asia.

One of the girls, 12-year old Tia, was born in Austria and has lived there for ten years. She and her family will soon be deported following the failure of their seven-year amnesty application. An online petition in support of Tia, created by her classmates, has gathered 34,000 signatures.

The Green Party, which sits in a coalition government with the conservative OVP party, has criticised the deportation ruling. Green Minister for Social Affairs, Rudolf Anschober, tweeted: “It cannot be that perfectly integrated young people, in this case, students, are taken out of the classrooms, and brought into a country of origin they don’t even know, they don’t even speak the language of”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Controversy in Austria as Three Young Girls Face Deportation”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.