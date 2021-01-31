Calls for inclusion of Costa del Sol railway corridor in European funds against Covid.

EUROPEAN funds to deal with the effects of the health crisis have been put the table for one of the most ambitious pending projects in the Malaga province, the littoral corridor.

And while the priority of the administrations is to connect the Malaga capital with Marbella, the municipalities of Axarquía do not want to miss this opportunity and Nerja is demanding that, if promoted, it be done along the entire Costa del Sol, from Manilva to Nerja.

Nerja Council unanimously approved an institutional proposal at a recent plenary session, urging the Ministry of Development of the Government of Spain, to “carry out the corresponding procedures before the authorities of the European Union, to include the Costa del Sol in its entirety in the Mediterranean Railway Corridor, as well as putting in place the mechanisms to develop the project as it passes along the coast of the province of Malaga”.

Councilor for Security and Transport, Francisco Arce said: “It would have a positive impact on our municipality, and would contribute to economic development, facilitating synergies between towns and cities throughout the Coast del Sol and the rest of Andalucia, with an eye on Europe as a destination for goods.

“It would also be one more way of the arrival of visitors to our municipality.”

