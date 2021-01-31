Broad Daylight Acid Attack On 16-Year-Old Boy

BROAD daylight stabling and acid attack on 16-year-old boy in London

A teenage boy is in a serious condition in hospital after he was discovered with stab wounds and facial burns on Saturday afternoon, January 30, in Hackney, east London. Emergency services rushed to the scene at around 3pm, where they found that the 16-year-old had suffered severe facial wounds consistent with having acid thrown at him.

London Ambulance Service rushed the boy to an east London hospital, where a police spokesperson reported to the Sun that his condition is not believed to be life-threatening. The source added that no suspects have yet been arrested but that a crime scene has been set up on Rushmore Road.

London has seen an increase in violence in recent months, particularly in stabbings and gun-related attacks. Just a couple of days ago, on January 28, locals in Ilford, east London were left terrified when a knife-wielding man was spotted near a children’s nursery in Endsleigh Gardens. Thankfully, the man was quickly apprehended by police and nobody was injured.


A spokesperson for the Met Police said, “Police in Redbridge have located and arrested a man armed with a knife following reports from the public. Police were called at 1.55pm on Thursday, January 28 to reports of a male, armed with a knife, behaving aggressively at Endsleigh Gardens, Ilford”

This is a breaking news story. More details to follow.


