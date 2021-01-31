HEALTH Secretary insists that Brits can expect ‘a happy and free summer’

The UK government has once again caused serious confusion with ministers openly contradicting one another, this time over the burning question of summer holidays. Health Secretary Matt Hancock got the pulse of every sun-starved Brit racing on Sunday morning, January 31, when he announced on BBC Politics East that he believed a ‘Great British summer’ was on the way.

‘In six months we will be in the middle of, I hope, a happy and free great British summer. I have a high degree of confidence that by then the vast majority of adults will have been vaccinated,’ Mr Hancock remarked

‘That is not just the clinically vulnerable groups but then going to all groups, people like me – I’m in my 40s and healthy and we will have got though everybody. ‘That will give a high level of protection,’ he added.

However, not a half hour later, Trade Secretary Liz Truss admonished that it was ‘dangerous making promises about people’s summer holidays’.

Giving an interview to LBC radio, Ms Truss insisted that the government’s focus right now needs to be on reopening schools.

‘We have to just focus on step by step and summer holidays, I’m afraid, are a lower priority than getting kids back to school,’ she told the radio station.

‘If there is one thing we have learnt during the coronavirus crisis so far, is how unpredictable things are, what things could emerge.

‘I think it would be very dangerous for a government minister to go on your show making promises about people’s summer holidays.’

The conflict in opinion comes after leading UK scientists, and Covid experts, warned the government that a relaxation of restrictions mid-February could lead to a dreaded fourth wave of coronavirus in April.

