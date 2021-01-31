Breaking News – Captain Tom Moore in Hospital with COVID.

A message posted moments ago from his daughter Hannah reveals that Captain Tom Moore has been admitted to hospital after experiencing breathing difficulties.

“I wanted to update everybody that today (January 31) my father was admitted to hospital,” she shared to the 100-year-olds Twitter account.

“Over the last few weeks he was being treated for pneumonia and last week tested positive for Covid-19.

“He was at home with us until today when he needed additional help with his breathing. He is being treated in a ward, although he is not in ICU.

“The medical care he has received in the last weeks has been remarkable and we know that the wonderful staff at Bedford Hospital will do all they can to make him comfortable and hopefully return home as soon as possible.

We understand that everyone will be wishing him well. We are of course focusing on my father and will update you when we are able to.”

Well-wishes have flooded in for “Captain Tom”, the former British Army officer and centenarian who is best known for his achievements in raising money for charity in the run-up to his 100th birthday during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leader of the Labour Party, Keir Starmer, wrote: “The whole nation hopes you get well soon Captain Tom. You’ve been an inspiration to us all throughout this crisis.”

