Breaking News: BBC Glasgow Headquarters On Fire

BREAKING NEWS: BBC Scotland’s Glasgow headquarters on fire
BBC Scotland’s Glasgow building has been evacuated shortly before 11:30 on Sunday morning, January 31, due to a large fire breaking out in the building. Scottish Fire and Rescue raced to the scene at Glasgow’s Pacific-Quay, where the BBC headquarters are located, and local reports indicate that firefighters are still battling to put out the blaze.
The extent of the damage is not yet known, but the fire is believed to have originated in a utility room on the top of the building. Images on social media show smoke billowing from the HQ while the evacuated workers stand outside.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 11.26am on Sunday, January 31 to reports of smoke issuing from the roof of a commercial building in Glasgow’s Pacific Quay.
“Operations Control has mobilised four fire appliances and an aerial platform to the scene, and firefighters are presently working to extinguish a fire that has taken hold within a utility room on top of the roof.”
BBC building in Glasgow has been evacuated. Smoke can be seen coming from the roof. Fire crews are on scene pic.twitter.com/sDqYPoNAxB
— Derek Ferguson (@DerekFerguson4) January 31, 2021
