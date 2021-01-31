Breaking News: BBC Glasgow Headquarters On Fire

By
Sarah Keane
-
0
Breaking News: BBC Glasgow Headquarters On Fire
Breaking News: BBC Glasgow Headquarters On FireContained Credit: Pixabay

BREAKING NEWS: BBC Scotland’s Glasgow headquarters on fire

BBC Scotland’s Glasgow building has been evacuated shortly before 11:30 on Sunday morning, January 31, due to a large fire breaking out in the building. Scottish Fire and Rescue raced to the scene at Glasgow’s Pacific-Quay, where the BBC headquarters are located, and local reports indicate that firefighters are still battling to put out the blaze.

-- Advertisement --

The extent of the damage is not yet known, but the fire is believed to have originated in a utility room on the top of the building. Images on social media show smoke billowing from the HQ while the evacuated workers stand outside.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 11.26am on Sunday, January 31 to reports of smoke issuing from the roof of a commercial building in Glasgow’s Pacific Quay.


“Operations Control has mobilised four fire appliances and an aerial platform to the scene, and firefighters are presently working to extinguish a fire that has taken hold within a utility room on top of the roof.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Breaking News: BBC Glasgow Headquarters On Fire”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleMetal Detectorist Discovers Treasure Worth £2 Million
Sarah Keane
Sarah Keane
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Former teacher and health services manager with a Degree in English, Sarah moved to Spain from Southern Ireland with her husband, who runs his own car rental business, in 2019. She is now enjoying a completely different pace and quality of life on the Costa Blanca South, with wonderful Spanish and expat friends in Cabo Roig. Sarah began working with Euro Weekly News in 2020 and loves nothing more than bringing all the latest national and international news to her local community.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here