Boy Of 13 Brutally and Repeatedly Stabbed By Four Men in Supermarket Car Park.

A teenage boy has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing in an Asda supermarket car park.

Greater Manchester Police were called to the scene at around 7 pm on Saturday night following the savage knife attack on Stanley Grove in Longsight. A spokesman for GMP said the victim remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A force spokesman said four men, armed with large bladed weapons, were seen approaching the boy before attacking him and fleeing towards Stanley Grove. They are all described as wearing dark tracksuits with hoods.

One man was wearing a black gilet over an Adidas tracksuit, with the hood up, and had a Gucci bag across his body. He was wearing a black face mask with a black and white patterned bandana on his head, police said.

No arrests have yet been made and an investigation has been launched. A crime scene remains in place at the car park, eyewitnesses confirmed. It is understood a police forensic team are carefully studying CCTV footage in the hope someone will recognise some or all of the attackers. As is normal in these cases where perpetrators cannot be located, a nationwide plea for the help from the public will be posted.

Detective Inspector Daniel Hadfield said, quote: “This incident was nothing short of shocking. A 13-year-old boy has suffered some very serious injuries at the hands of four men, and we’re doing everything we can to trace those responsible. I understand incidents like this cause concern within the community but I want to stress that we have a team of detectives carrying out several lines of inquiry, including area searches and CCTV analysis. A cordon remains in place today whilst inquiries are carried out at the scene.”

He continued: “Dedicated patrols are also positioned throughout the local area. They are there for you, so please approach them with any questions or concerns you may have and they’ll try to assist you in the best possible way. Our thoughts are very much with the boy and his family as he recovers in the hospital and I want to appeal directly to the public as this happened in quite a public space – did you witness this attack or see anyone acting suspiciously nearby around the time of the attack? he added: “If so, please get in touch as soon as possible as even the smallest piece of information could prove vital to our investigation.”

