BABY GIBBON celebrates his first lunar birthday after a difficult birth by caesarean section.

Lucky is an adorable baby siamang gibbon, who has just celebrated his first lunar birthday after his difficult birth. He was born by caesarean section at the Nanjing Hongshan Zoo in eastern Jiangsu in late December, and he is now one month old.

-- Advertisement --



He spent his first month of life in an incubator and being cared for by keepers around the clock. Lucky has been fed mainly on milk powder by the zoo as mum Purba unfortunately has not been able to produce enough milk for him.

The tiny baby gibbon now weighs in at tiny 820 grams, despite having grown rapidly during his first few weeks. At birth he was a minuscule 650 grams. He enjoys spending his time in his incubator wrapped up in his cosy blanket.

He now has a total of four teeth and his arms have grown from their tiny 5.5 inches long when he was born, to a whole 7 inches. Lucky is constantly cared for by his zookeepers who helped during the birth.

It is thought that Lucky is the first siamang to be born at the Nanjiang zoo, and also is the first caesarean section siamang birth in the country. Lucky had a difficult birth and medical help was called in by the zoo to assist in the delivery. In the end Lucky was born by cesarean section, and the operation that lasted a whole 70 minutes.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Baby Gibbon Celebrates His First Lunar Birthday”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.