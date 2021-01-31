Austrian Police Shocked To Discover Dozens Of Foreign Revelers Flouting Lockdown In Top Ski Resort.

Austria’s police were shocked to discover almost 100 people from Europe and beyond had found a way to circumvent the nation’s strict Covid-19 lockdown and relax at one of its top ski resorts- despite a total ban on foreign tourist activities.

A police raid on Friday in the town of St. Anton am Arlberg– one of Austria’s most popular alpine ski resorts – has ended up with law enforcement officers discovering 96 foreign ski lovers in breach of the existing Covid-19 lockdown regulations. The festive revellers could now face a fine of up to €2,180 ($2,650) in addition to getting PCR tests and staying in quarantine for some time.

The Alpine nation entered its third national lockdown on December 26 last year and the restrictive measures have recently been extended up to early February. Apart from closing all non-essential stores, museums and even schools, the government also tightened the rules of entering the country – a move meant to apparently discourage skiers.

All those coming to Austria are required to go into quarantine while tourists are simply banned from staying at any hotels at any ski resorts. Still, the eager ski lovers managed to find several loopholes and circumvent the protective wall the nation erected against the coronavirus by pretending to look for work.

According to police, the list of those found in breach of the regulations included “Britons, Danes, Swedes, Romanians, Germans, Australians, Irish people and Poles” among others. The would-be job applicants were in fact holding parties and gatherings in addition to skiing, the local media said.

