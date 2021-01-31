AstraZeneca Vaccine Due To Arrive In Portugal In February Amid Doubts Over Who Should Take It

February 9 sees the first doses of the AstraZeneca/ Oxford vaccine arriving in Portugal, but throughout Europe, there are doubts and discussions over who should take it.

Italy and Germany are both described as being “worried over the lack of data on the efficiency of the vaccine in people over the age of 65”, while President Macron has spoken out directly and suggested that it is “quasi-ineffective” for this age-group.

European Medicines Agency (EMA), has approved the AstraZeneca vaccine’s use on people over the age of 18, so maybe the Portuguese health authorities will administer this vaccine only to the less ‘at risk’ categories of the population.

Portugal’s vaccine task force coordinator, Francisco Ramos, said the Janssen (Johnson&Johnson) one-shot vaccine, is expected to start arriving in March, saying this would ‘reinforce the rhythm of vaccination’ in Portugal during the second quarter.

Mr Ramos, when questioned by journalists, declined to comment on the doubts raised by the ministers of other EU states about the efficacy of the AstraZeneca vaccine on over-65s, preferring to just say that Portugal should be receiving 113,000 doses of the vaccine on February 9, if deliveries go to plan.

10,800 doses of the Moderna vaccine will be arriving today (Sunday), and another 80,000 of the Pfizer/BioNTech should arrive tomorrow, Monday.

