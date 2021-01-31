ARCHAEOLOGISTS have uncovered a medieval burial site in Cambridge that has been described as the “find of the century” by experts.

-- Advertisement --



The site was discovered when Kings College Cambridge demolished old student accommodation in the west of the southern English city, revealing an “extensive” medieval burial site beneath the foundations.

Archaeologists have described the site as “one of the most exciting finds of Anglo-Saxon archaeology since the 19th century” according to The Guardian, with sixty bodies and over 200 items excavated.

The items include swords, bronze brooches, ceramic flasks, necklaces, and other pieces that will give archaeologists a further insight into the lives – and death rituals – of post-Roman Britons. The site has been dated to between 400 and 450 AD, the early Anglo-Saxon period of British history.

Due to the preservative nature of alkaline soil, the bodies are reportedly well preserved as well offering experts valuable research material. High-tech scientific techniques will be used to study the bodies to reveal their diets, migrations, and family relations many centuries after their death.

Interestingly, researchers say that burial sites from this period are often located very near to Ancient Roman graveyards. This suggests that the medieval inhabitants of Cambridge retained a degree of connection to their cultural predecessors.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Archaeologists Uncover “Find of the Century” Medieval Burial Site”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.