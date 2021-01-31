Antonio Banderas’s Best Birthday Gift was Recovering from Covid

HOLLYWOOD heartthrob Antonio Banderas’s best birthday gift as he recently turned 60 was recovering from Covid, according to his girlfriend.

The Malaga native’s girlfriend, Nicole Kimpel, called the news the “greatest” birthday gift after Antonio Banderas contracted Covid in August last year.

Speaking about the milestone birthday to one publication, the 39-year-old beauty said: “We celebrated because every year of life is something to celebrate.

“But this wasn’t really the year for parties. The greatest gift was his quick recovery.”

She went on: She said: “We suffered the same doubts as everybody who caught the virus.

“At the start, you’re frightened because you don’t know how badly you’ll be affected.

“In Antonio’s case, his main symptoms were severe muscle aches and fatigue, and he bore up well He’s a very strong man and he’s in great physical shape.

“It’s a difficult virus to decipher – you don’t know why some people get it and not others. We were in close contact because I was caring for him, but I didn’t catch it.”

Nicole said when Banderas was ill with the virus last August she had been “frightened” by how severe his symptoms had been.

The beauty, who lives in Spain away from her family, told the publication being near Banderas was all that mattered.

She said: “I miss my family because I don’t spend as much time with them but my place is at Antonio’s side and that makes up for everything.”

