Another 52,000 doses of Moderna’s vaccine arrive in Spain.

THE second shipment of the COVID vaccines developed by Moderna has arrived in Spain today (January 31).

This latest delivery is in addition to the 35,700 that arrived on January 12, and which will be distributed, starting Monday, February 1 in the Peninsula and, starting Tuesday, in the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands. This action was announced on Thursday, January 28, by the new Minister of Health, Carolina Darias.

The doses have already been delivered to the storage facilities of the Ministry in the Peninsula, where they have been certified by technicians from the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) for distribution later to the points designated by the Autonomous Communities.

According to the planning established by the company, this first batch consists of 520 boxes, with 100 doses in each box and in agreement with Moderna, the number of doses will progressively increase in future deliveries until reaching 600,000 doses before the end of February. Moderna’s vaccine uses messenger RNA and is also in two doses, like BioNTech-Pfizer’s.

In addition to the doses of the Moderna vaccine, around 1,779,570 doses of the BioNTech-Pfizer will also be received throughout Spain in February, which means Spain will be in a position to distribute a total of 2,340,000 doses among the autonomous communities from the two companies.

