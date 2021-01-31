Amazon Customers Warned About The Latest Phone Call Scam


image: amazon



Amazon is warning its millions of customers to be aware of a dangerous new phone scam that has been reported to them, relating to their Amazon Prime service.

Amazon Prime, is, of course, their paid subscription service, which can help people get faster delivery of goods, as well as accessing exclusive film and TV content, and had more than 15m subscribers in 2019, so this is an obvious target for scammers to target large numbers of potential victims.

The latest scam involves a phone call from somebody claiming to work for Amazon telling people they have had an amount charged to their Amazon account, and the caller then tells them to ‘Press 1’ if they wish to ‘cancel’ the payment.


It is unfortunately a very simple scam by the caller to uncover personal details, like bank account numbers or other sensitive private information which the scammers can then use for criminal purposes, such as identity fraud, or cleaning out the bank account.

A number of people told Amazon about their experiences, one said, “Just had a phone call claiming to be Amazon, it said my subs would be taken this week, and that if I pressed one, I could speak to a manager. This is a SCAM – hang up and report!”.


Another told how, “It thanked me for renewing my Amazon account for £79.99, I was then invited to press one to cancel”.

Amazon has provided guidance to help those who think they may have been targeted by a scam, and explain that nobody from their company would ever email or call a customer to ask someone for their personal information.

