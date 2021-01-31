ALICANTE initiative driven by volunteers delivers 230,000 meals to people in need

An incredibly selfless initiative, promoted by the Alicante Chamber of Commerce, has seen Michelin-starred chefs preparing food for Alicante’s needy, with 230,000 meals delivered throughout the city already by the red Cross, Caritas, Neighbourhood Associations and local volunteers.

-- Advertisement --



The Alicante Gastronomica Solidaria expects that the demand will only increase in coming months; in fact, the initiative which has provided some 3,500 meals per week has already started operating several days a week. The Chamber of Commerce has also advised that, with ever-increasing demand, “they will have to continue growing in the preparation and elaboration of menus.”

Carlos Bath, spokesperson for Alicante Gastronomica Solidaria, explained that “they still need more human resources” although, “despite the difficulties, they have been able to continue to count on volunteers.” However, “if the demand increases in the coming months they will need more help in terms of donations.”

Mr Bath estimates that that initiative has already spent in excess of one million euro feeding those in need, with each meal provided consisting of a starter and main course, bread, dessert and a beverage; the estimated cost of each portion is between €4.50 and €5.

The Alicante City Council has already given a grant of €30,000, but more is needed in donations to keep this vital initiative going.

The Alicante Gastronomic Solidarity project also offers a training program in hospitality and catering aimed at people with difficulties in accessing the labour market, which was launched in October.

______________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Alicante Initiative Delivers 230,000 Meals To People In Need”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.