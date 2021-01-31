Alcazaba’s Parkour Five named

FIVE youths who filmed themselves on the walls of the Alcazaba have now been identified.

They were practising parkour, which involves getting from one point to another in “a complex environment” and the video showing them doing exactly that immediately went viral.

The Policia Nacional soon traced the five young men, one of them a minor, who live in Huercal de Almeria, Almeria City and Malaga.

Experts are now examining the video to determine whether they damaged the monument and, if so, whether they should be charged.

