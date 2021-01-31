Airline Passengers Told To Claim For Unused Ticket Vouchers.

Airlines have been accused of flouting European Union guidance by refusing to refund unused travel vouchers for flights cancelled during the Covid crisis. The European Commission issued the guidance in May 2020 recommending that airlines automatically refund any unused vouchers 14 days after they expire.

However, they are now being told that they are ‘wrong to refuse a refund on out-of-date flight vouchers’. Airlines are obliged to issue a cash refund for a voucher no matter if it is before or after the expiry date, according to legal advisors.

Thousands of flights have been cancelled over the last twelve months and many times tickets have simply run out as passengers could not book another flight due to travel restrictions.

When Do I Receive Compensation for a Cancelled Flight?

When an airline cancels your flight, you are legally entitled to receive either a full ticket refund for the price of the original flight or a replacement flight. If your flight was cancelled after you arrived at the airport, you also have a right to care. This includes two free phone calls, fax messages, or e-mails. You should receive light refreshments in a reasonable relation to the waiting time and hotel accommodation when the cancellation necessitates a stay of one or more nights.

If your flight is brought forward, this is considered to be the same as a cancellation and as such you are entitled to claim compensation. In general, the earlier the airline alerts you to your rearranged flight times, the more likely it is that the new schedule differs from the original flight without the airline having an obligation to compensate you. The price you paid for your ticket bears no relevance to your claims and passengers who travelled on package holidays are also able to claim.

