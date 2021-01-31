Aarhus to Las Palmas: Anti-Lockdown Protests Continue Across Europe

AS EUROPE continues restrictions to combat Covid’s third wave, anti-lockdown protests have hit the streets of the Canary Islands, Denmark, and France.

Covid restrictions have caused major disruptions to economies and societies across Europe, and while efforts to protect public health are respected by most a growing minority of anti-lockdown protesters have taken to streets across the continent demanding an end to

In the Canary Islands capital of La Palmas, around 1000 protesters gathered outside the regional parliament building – many from within their vehicles. Many are furious at the government for imposing measures that they claim have destroyed their vital tourism industry, which is particularly important in Easter and Christmas.

Meanwhile, in France, a protest in support of cultural workers who have seen their venues closed by lockdown turned into a maskless rave on Saturday night in Perpignan. The southern city, close to the border with Spain, saw some 200 revelers dancing the night away to protest President Macron’s strict Covid restrictions. Police intervened and the illegal event was shut down by the early hours of Sunday morning.

In Denmark, a week after anti-lockdown protests in Copenhagen turned violent, a large demonstration took place in the northern second city of Aarhus. Chanting “Freedom for Denmark – we’ve had enough!”, members of the “Men in Black” anti-lockdown movement were joined by speakers from across Scandanavia.

European governments are currently facing the difficult task of balancing public health, public order, and their own political futures as the continent grapples with Covid-19’s brutal third wave.

