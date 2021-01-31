A plea for help from Reach Out-Extienda la mano in Torrevieja

REACH OUT-EXIENDA LA MANO in Torrevieja is near to closure.

The charity supports more than 50 homeless men and women, providing daily food parcels and provisions to see them over the weekend, the Reach Out’s president, David Young, told the Euro Weekly news.

In one last desperate bid to raise much-needed funds, Reach Out is holding a €1 sale of all clothes at their Calle Bella Antonia shop.

“This is a sad and arduous time for everyone in all walks of life,” said Reach Out’s president, David Young.

“We appreciate that the situation is not going to improve in the near future, which is why I am making this plea for help.”

The Covid situation has made matters still more complicated, especially now that all cafes, bars and restaurants are closed, preventing them from holding the functions and events that would otherwise help to fund Reach Out’s work.

There are shower facilities at the charity’s centre and two clothes washers to help the users retain some degree of hygiene and they supply clothing and bedding when needed, David said.

“We support 40 families sent to us from Social Services, accounting for 140 souls,” he told us.

“Luckily we have been helped by a marvellous grant from the Church of Latter Day Saints last year, ensuring that food would be available for almost one year, ending in July.”

Despite this generosity, Reach Out has had to close their shop in Torrevieja’s Calle Doña Sinforosa as it was not bringing in enough to cover costs, David revealed.

Their van has also been damaged while parked at the centre’s back door and is now being repaired, further depleting Reach Out’s funds. Meanwhile it cannot be used to collect and deliver furniture and other donations.

“The remaining shop is now costing us money to keep it open, but as this is our main source of income we cannot do without it,” David said.

“We need all the help we can get to carry out our work helping those less than fortunate than ourselves.”

More information about Reach Out and to find out to help, visit the https://reachouttorrevieja.eu/ website.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “A plea for help from Reach Out-Extienda la mano in Torrevieja.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.