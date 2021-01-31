A heartfelt complaint in Crevillent

CREVILLENT town hall will acquire more defibrillators to be installed in municipal buildings.

There are also plans to contract a service that will inspect defibrillators already in place at schools and other municipal buildings each year after a town hall inspection found that many of the existing registered models had not been maintained.

“We discovered that the defibrillators in four local schools did not work and could not be repaired,” said Crevillent’s Health councillor Gema Candelaria, who accused her Partido Popular predecessors of neglecting to keep them in good working order.

