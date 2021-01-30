World Wildlife Fund Demands Closure Of Spanish Mink Farms

WORLD WILDLIFE FUND demands the closure of all Spanish mink farms to stem the spread of Covid

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) has been very vocal in its recommendations that all American mink farms in Spain be closed down due to the ongoing risk of spreading Covid-19. In Spain, there are approximately thirty mink farms currently in operation, the majority in Galicia, with around 500,000 animals capable of carrying and transmitting the deadly disease. Worldwide, more than 400 mink farms have reported the virus, with some of Europe’s largest mink producers, Denmark and the Netherlands, shutting up shop for the remainder of 2021.

On January 27, 1,000 mink had to be culled at a farm in Navatalgordo in Spain’s Castilla y Leon after one animal tested positive, something which the WWF insists highlights the fact that current monitoring and control measures in Spain are “clearly insufficient.”

According to the WWF “the latent danger of keeping American mink farms open in Spain is more than demonstrated”, since “they are authentic reservoirs of Covid-19”.

The organisation has also criticised Spain for not adhering to European regulations regarding testing and reporting, and has called on the “responsibility of the Government” to immediately close all of the remaining American mink farms in the country.

“The case unfortunately reiterates our warnings and those of the scientific community: mink farms are extremely dangerous reservoirs of Covid-19; therefore they must be closed urgently for reasons of public health. These outbreaks are occurring even now when the farms only maintain the minimum spawning stock”, the WWF spokesperson concluded.

