What can MRI show a veterinarian?

MRI can reveal tumors and other subtle lesions that could be difficult to reveal with CT scan or radiographies. MRI is helpful for diagnosing:
- Disc herniation
- Joint, muscle, tendon and ligament problems
- Seizure causes
- Sinuses and nasal problems
- Brain and spinal tumors
- Spinal cord injuries
- Behavior changes
- Encephalitis and the brain problems
Is MRI safe for dogs and cats?
Unlike X-rays and CT scans, MRI does not use radiation. Because the patient cannot move during MRI exploration anesthesia is needed. A blood work is recommend before MRI procedure.
Somethings an injection of contrast is necessary to make certain things to visualize and diagnose easier. MRI is a non-invasive and fairly safe diagnostic tool.
