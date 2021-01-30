What can MRI show a veterinarian?

MRI can reveal tumors and other subtle lesions that could be difficult to reveal with CT scan or radiographies. MRI is helpful for diagnosing:

Disc herniation

Joint, muscle, tendon and ligament problems

Seizure causes

Sinuses and nasal problems

Brain and spinal tumors

Spinal cord injuries

Behavior changes

Encephalitis and the brain problems

Is MRI safe for dogs and cats?

Unlike X-rays and CT scans, MRI does not use radiation. Because the patient cannot move during MRI exploration anesthesia is needed. A blood work is recommend before MRI procedure.

Somethings an injection of contrast is necessary to make certain things to visualize and diagnose easier. MRI is a non-invasive and fairly safe diagnostic tool.

Centro Veterinario de Diagnóstico por Imagen de Levante