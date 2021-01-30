What can MRI show a veterinarian?

By
Euro Weekly News Media
-
0
MRI is helpful for diagnosing.

MRI can reveal tumors and other subtle lesions that could be difficult to reveal with CT scan or radiographies. MRI is helpful for diagnosing:

  • Disc herniation
  • Joint, muscle, tendon and ligament problems
  • Seizure causes
  • Sinuses and nasal problems
  • Brain and spinal tumors
  • Spinal cord injuries
  • Behavior changes
  • Encephalitis and the brain problems

Is MRI safe for dogs and cats?

Unlike X-rays and CT scans, MRI does not use radiation. Because the patient cannot move during MRI exploration anesthesia is needed. A blood work is recommend before MRI procedure.

Somethings an injection of contrast is necessary to make certain things to visualize and diagnose easier. MRI is a non-invasive and fairly safe diagnostic tool.


Centro Veterinario de Diagnóstico por Imagen de Levante






