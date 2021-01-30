West Ham United have Completed the Loan Signing Of England Star Jesse Lingard

WEST HAM Complete Loan Signing Of England Star Jesse Lingard from Manchester United



Jesse Lingard has completed his loan move from Manchester United to West Ham United for the rest of the season, after the 28-year-old had fallen down Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s pecking order, with not a single start in the league since last July.

England star Lingard told West Ham TV, “I’m excited. It’s another new chapter in my life. Nothing is guaranteed but I’ve come here to work hard and help the team and bring my experience”.

He continued, “That’s the main aim. I just want to enjoy my football and get back playing again and get my feet back on the pitch. There were lots of clubs involved but, for me personally, I felt this was the right move. The club is going in the right direction. We’re on the right track and I’m here to help”.

Lingard added, “I’ve obviously had a previous relationship with the manager as he was at Man U and I’ve played under him before, so he knows my qualities and what I can bring to the team. I know a couple of the players as well – I know Declan Rice very well from the England side – and I feel I can really settle in here quickly.”

