WATCH: COSTA Blanca travel chaos on the first weekend of perimeter closures

You would be forgiven for thinking images posted on social media of tailbacks on the Costa Blanca’s N-332 were taken in some long-ago summer where tourists flocked to the airport or Alicante’s beautiful beaches, but alas, this is not the case. Videos and photos taken on Friday afternoon, January 29, show miles upon miles of traffic waiting to be passed through police checkpoints leading into Torrevieja ahead of the weekend perimeter closures.

-- Advertisement --



According to a decree issued by the president of the Generalitat Valencian, Ximo Puig, all towns with a population greater than 50,000 will be subject to municipality closures from 3pm on Fridays to 6am Mondays until at least February 15.

The problems were even more pronounced in Alicante, particularly going from the A-70 through the University avenue and on the ring road between Denia and San Juan, as thousands of people returned home from work or collected their children from school.

Having taken stock of the chaos caused on the very first day of the restrictions, the Alicante City Council announced that they will appeal to the Valencian Government to delay the beginning of the perimeter closures to 6pm from next Friday, February 5, to give people a chance to return home for the weekend.

The National Police in Alicante have mobilised some 300 officers to monitor the perimereters, but incredibly, some people still tried to get around the restrictions, and more than 30 people were issued with fines in the first hours of the closures. One driver, who was stopped by police while travelling along the avenue of Denia de Alicante, told officers he was “going to take some Columbian chocolates to a friend.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Costa Blanca Travel Chaos”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.