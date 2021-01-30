VIDEO: Mountain rescue find body of snowplough driver buried in New Year’s Day avalanche

VIDEO: Mountain rescue find the body of a snowplough driver buried in an avalanche on New Year’s Day.

MEMBERS of the Guardia Civil’s Group of Rescue and Mountain Intervention (GREIM) in Asturias, together with firefighters from the Emergency Service (SEPA) located the snowplough driver’s body in San Isidro in Aller this morning.

A frantic search was launched after two snowplough operators were buried in an avalanche while attempting to clear roads in the area at around 3.30pm on January 1.

The dead body of one of the men was found at around 11.30pm on January 1, following several hours of rescue operations involving the Guardia Civil and firefighters with canine units.

Another man who was travelling in a van which was following the snowplough was evacuated in a serious condition after he got trapped between the vehicle and a safety barrier when attempting to help evacuate the two men in the snowplough before the emergency services arrived.

A large amount of snow had fallen in the area so rescue teams had to access the area on foot.

The spot is located between the Zuvillaga viewpoint and the barriers protecting against avalanches, and although it is not signposted as being dangerous, locals have been warning that it is.

