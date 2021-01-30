UK Covid figures drop once again as experts believe the vaccine plan is taking effect

It’s been yet another positive day for the UK as the number of new coronavirus cases has plunged a massive 30.6 percent on Saturday, January 30, compared with the same day last week. In addition to 10,000 fewer people testing positive, Covid-related deaths have also dropped by 11 per cent.

Professor Anthony Harnden, the deputy chairman of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), reported that the early data has shown that the UK government’s ambitious vaccination plan is beginning to have a positive effect, not only on preventing new cases of Covid, but also in lessening the severity of the symptoms in those who do contract the virus.

Public Health England (PHE) vaccination records show that the data is mostly based on the Pfizer/BioNTech jab and represents around three to four weeks of the programme.

With the figures taking a positive turn, many Britons are hopeful that the Prime Minister may look towards easing some of the tough Covid restrictions currently in place. A special task force has been appointed to develop a ‘road map’ which will detail plans of how lockdown measures will be reduced, and is expected to be released mid-February.

A Downing Street source said: ‘Schools will be first and everything else will have to take its place after that.

‘The only exception might be exercise. The PM keeps coming back to social contact – is there anything we could do to help a bit?

‘Could we do a bit more on exercise to help with people’s mental health? That is being looked at.’

