UK Administers Half A Million Covid Jabs In Just One Day.

Another 489,943 Covid jabs were given in the UK today, Saturday, 30 Jan. This is the second-highest daily total to date as vaccinations total rises to 8,859,372- the impressive figures include about 45,000 Londoners that received their first doses.

The seven-day rolling average of first doses given in the UK is now 358,297. Based on the latest figures, an average of 418,166 first doses of vaccine would be needed each day in order to meet the Government’s target of 15 million first doses by February 15. Meanwhile, only 1,956 more people received the second dose of the vaccine. In total, just 478,254 people out of 7,891,184 have now received two doses of the vaccine.

It comes as Professor Anthony Harnden, the deputy chairman of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said preliminary research suggested the first dose of the vaccine is helping to protect young adults and over-80s.

The Professor said that data due to be published in the next few days indicates Britons may benefit in the long-term from a delayed second dose. The research, accessed through Public Health England (PHE) vaccination records, is mostly based on the Pfizer/BioNTech jab and represents around three to four weeks of the programme.

The Government has not published figures publicly on exactly how many doses are currently available. However, it has said that it has secured 40 million doses of the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine, 100 million of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab and 17 million from Moderna – the most-recently approved vaccine but supplies of it are not expected to arrive until spring.

