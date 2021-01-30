THE Veterinary Hospital Marina Baixa is the first veterinary centre in Spain to incorporate the Nanoscope device in the diagnosis and treatment of joint injuries of pets.

“It is an ‘all in one’ needle size arthroscopy system since the Nanoscope, unlike conventional arthroscopy systems, incorporates the light with camera HD in the head and LED technology.

The optic measures 1.9mm and can incorporate a cannula that allow fluid injections to improve the vision of injuries,” explains José Rial, head in Traumatology and Orthopedics of the Hospital Veterinario Marina Baixa.

This ultraslim arthroscopy system allows very small joints of small dogs and cats to be explored in a minimally invasive way.

Anicura Hospital Veterinario Marina Baixa