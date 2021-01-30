TOM CRUISE Branded A Nightmare By Mission Impossible Crew as they are stuck in the United Arab Emirates



Tom Cruise’s latest Mission Impossible film, the seventh in the franchise, has been dogged by problems almost from day one back in 2019, and now he has landed himself in the middle of another situation after moving production the United Arab Emirates, only for the UK Government to close the travel corridor.

Late last year, filming was shut down in the UK due to the coronavirus, which resulted in 58-year-old Tom’s now famous foul-mouthed bust-up with his crew, where some actually walked off the set.

Now, reportedly, British members of his crew, especially the younger ones, who are not earning such big salaries, are worried about how they will be able to get home again, after flights to and from the UK are banned, but even if they did fly home, they would face a 10-day quarantine.

The Sun reports, “Sadly that has come at a price after the UK shut its borders, and now many of the production team – ­especially the more junior staff who aren’t on big ­salaries – are up in arms and just want to go home”, with one crew member saying, “It feels like everything is against us at the moment and morale is really down”

Adding, “A lot of us would love to cut our losses and leave things for a while, then pick up when we can. But Tom is completely obsessed with finishing and nothing will stop him. He’s the most determined person. It’s impressive, but a nightmare”.

