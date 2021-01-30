Tip-off stopped cockfight

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Tip-off stopped cockfight
RAIDED: Spectators face a total of 260 charges Photo credit: Guardia Civil

THE Guardia Civil recently raided a cockfight attended by 89 people, several of them under-age, in El Ejido.

An anonymous caller tipped off the authorities that the illegal fight was taking place in an industrial unit in Pozo de la Tia Manolica in the Matagorda district.

-- Advertisement --

Once there, officers found crowds round the cockpit, none of them practising social distancing and all mask-less.

When the Guardia Civil entered, the spectators hurriedly divested themselves of knives, shivs and drugs which they threw on the ground although they later were obliged to identify their belongings.


A search also revealed the lifeless body of a fighting cock with recent wounds as well as 21 live cocks, all with cuts in their coxcombs and their spurs artificially sharpened.  These, too, were reluctantly identified by their owners.

The 89 spectators racked up 260 charges between them, ranging from animal abuse, possessing and consuming drugs and flouting Covid-19 health and safety regulations.


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Tip-off stopped cockfight.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleRed Cross to get new headquarters in Nerja
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here