Tip-off stopped cockfight

THE Guardia Civil recently raided a cockfight attended by 89 people, several of them under-age, in El Ejido.

An anonymous caller tipped off the authorities that the illegal fight was taking place in an industrial unit in Pozo de la Tia Manolica in the Matagorda district.

Once there, officers found crowds round the cockpit, none of them practising social distancing and all mask-less.

When the Guardia Civil entered, the spectators hurriedly divested themselves of knives, shivs and drugs which they threw on the ground although they later were obliged to identify their belongings.

A search also revealed the lifeless body of a fighting cock with recent wounds as well as 21 live cocks, all with cuts in their coxcombs and their spurs artificially sharpened. These, too, were reluctantly identified by their owners.

The 89 spectators racked up 260 charges between them, ranging from animal abuse, possessing and consuming drugs and flouting Covid-19 health and safety regulations.

