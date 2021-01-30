Three Quarters Of Sports Supplements Use False Advertising

ALICANTE study finds that three quarters of all sports supplements use false advertising

According to a new body of research published in collaboration with the Faculty of Health Sciences of the University of Alicante, the Rey Juan Carlos I University and the CEBAS-CESIC of Murcia, more than 150 sports supplements that were analysed could be construed as using false advertising in order to market their products.

According to the coordinator of the study, Professor José Miguel Martínez Sanz, products which use slogans such as “promote cellular hydration,” “help weight loss” and “improve brain functioning” should well be considered misleading and incorrect advertising.

The study, which has been published in the journal Public Health Nutrition, focused on products which contain creatine monohydrate, one of the most widely used supplements aimed at improving muscle development. According to the authors, despite the fact that the sports nutrition industry is heavily regulated, far too many products are still slipping through the net. Not only do many of these products fail to produce the results users are hoping for, Professor Martínez Sanz points out, they can actually cause a person harm, as many were found to contain prohibited substances.

The researchers pointed out the very real concern for professional athletes, who put their trust in these products. Professor Martínez Sanz recommends that before using any of these products, athletes consult a nutrition specialist and don’t rely on the information published by sports supplement companies on the internet.

