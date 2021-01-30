HILTON VALENTINE, the guitarist behind one of The Animals’ most famous songs, ‘House of The Rising Sun,’ has died aged 77.

Born in North Shields, England, Valentine was a founding member of British rock band The Animals and performed as guitarist on the band’s most famous songs.

Valentine’s wife Germaine Valentine confirmed the news via The Animals’ record label Abcko.

The star was responsible for ‘House of The Rising Sun’s’ instantly recognisable guitar riff, which was recognised as one of Rolling Stone magazine’s Greatest Songs of All Time and which reached No. 1 in the charts in the UK, US and Canada in 1964.

Valentine and The Animals went on to other popular hits, including, ‘Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood,’ and ‘We Gotta Get Out of This Place.’

After the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994, Dave Pirner of Soul Asylum described The Animals as a, “key link in the evolving transition from black R&B to punk rock.”

After The Animals’ guitarist’s death was announced, tributes to the rock star poured in on Twitter. The Animals’ record label Abcko said: “Our deepest sympathies go out to @HiltonValentine’s family and friends on his passing this morning, at the age of 77.

“A founding member and original guitarist of The Animals, Valentine was a pioneering guitar player influencing the sound of rock and roll for decades to come.”

