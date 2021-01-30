Spanish Businesses Warned About “Nazarene” Scam

GUARDIA CIVIL has warned Spanish businesses that the “Nazarene” scam is still alive, following the arrest of nine people in a high-profile Seville fraud case.

Guardia Civil says that the Nazarene scam, a textbook conman’s trick, is still alive in Spain and warns businesses to remain on alert for potential fraudsters. The con is quite simple but can be devastating to businesses.

Fraudsters, often posing as legitimate businesses or customers, will approach companies selling goods easy to sell on quickly through the black market. In the recent Seville case, the gang targetted auto and fuel companies.

After establishing a good relationship with the targetted company, by making regular purchases and paying on time, the con artists will request some form of delayed payment. They might say they can pay the full price next week, or request an invoice be sent to a fictional head office.

Once they’ve received their desired goods, free of charge, they’ll abscond and the targetted company will never hear from them again. While it sounds too simple to be feasible, Guardia Civil officers say the crime costs Spanish businesses thousands every year.

To avoid falling for a Nazarene scam, businesses are advised to apply heavy scrutiny to any individual or company asking for a delayed payment – no matter how convincing or legitimate they may seem.

