Spain Police Union Complain of Lack of Covid Protection for Officers

SPAIN’S largest police union has called on the Director-General of the country’s Policia to testify on charges of failing to give officers adequate Covid protection.

The Madrid Provincial Court has received an official request from Jupol – Spain’s largest police union – to call Director-General Francisco Pardo of the country’s police to testify on charges of failure to supply officers with adequate Covid protection during the pandemic.

The union has also called for the police’s Director of Human Rescources and Training, Pilar Allue, to testify in the case – with the union alleging that police officers nationwide were exposed to unnecessary degrees of Covid risk due to a lack of safety measures.

Jupol claims they have collected vast amounts of evidence that officers across Spain “could have been carrying out their duties without the appropriate protective measures”. The Madrid court has stated that “it cannot be ruled out that there is sufficient evidence to justify the initiation of criminal proceedings to start a judicial investigation” against the top echelons of Spain’s police.

The court confirmed that there is “the need to initiate an investigation into an offense against health and safety at work”, with police officers across Spain complaining that during much of the pandemic they did not feel adequately protected from the deadly virus.

