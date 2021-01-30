SPAIN develops anti-Covid nasal spray and biodegradable masks that work in 60 seconds

Researchers from the Catholic University of Valencia (UCV) have revealed at a committee of experts meeting that they are very close to developing both a nasal spray and a biodegradable facemask that are capable of killing the coronavirus “in less than a minute”. The research is being backed by scientists in Norway and Japan, and the developers have already been approached by US investors interested in marketing the revolutionary products.

-- Advertisement --



Researcher Angel Serrano, whose studies have focused on the effect of temperature and pollution on the spread of Covid, said that they have developed unique filters for masks “capable of inactivating the SARS-CoV-2 and multi-resistant bacteria in less than a minute.”

In addition to the masks, which have the added advantage of being environmentally-friendly because they are biodegradable, the Biometrics and Bioengineering Group led by Mr Serrano is developing a range of anti-Covid nasal sprays that are so far proving incredibly effective against the virus.

The researchers, together with scientists at the University of Louisiana and Swiss pharmaceutical giant Pan Therapeutics, say they are extremely optimistic that it will become “easier to develop an activity against this virus.”

However, the experts insist that “research on antivirals should continue once the current pandemic ends because, if we are able to find durable antivirals, they will allow us to contain possible future outbreaks that are predicted to occur. Antiviral treatment must always be complementary to vaccination.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spain Develops Anti-Covid Nasal Spray That Works In 60 Seconds”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.