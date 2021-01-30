SPAIN braces itself for the arrival of Storm Justine as the full impact is yet to be felt

Justine, a new deep Atlantic storm, began creeping her way across Spain on Friday, January 29, but the full impact is expected to felt along Andalucía on Saturday afternoon. Following a week of unprecedented, spring-like temperatures, where many regions witnessed record-breaking highs, Justine, the tenth high-impact storm of the season and the fifth so far in the month of January, is expected to bring heavy rain and gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour in places.

According to Beatriz Hervella, a spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency AEMET, January has been a record-breaking month for storms in Spain.

“Never before has there been a month with so many incidences. In fact, we have to go back to February 2020 to even find four storms throughout one month. It is a record.”

Much of the country is currently subject to a yellow warning for what experts describe as an “explosive” storm; the high winds will move rapidly from west to east on Saturday afternoon, coinciding with high tide on the east Andalucían coast, where force 7 winds and waves of up to 4 metres are expected.

“It is a new high-impact storm that will leave us intense rains, snowfalls and gusts of hurricane winds,” experts from Meteored added.

