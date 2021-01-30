MALAGA’S Soho Theatre celebrates transsexuality with a unique puppet show

Never known to shy away from controversial topics, the Soho Theatre in Malaga will launch a spectacular show on Saturday, January 30 which will then travel throughout Spain, giving a voice to children and young people who are struggling to understand and explain their sexuality. Using puppets, and starring a transsexual girl, the story follows Cris as she fights for her right to be the person she was born to be. Developed by the Malaga puppet company “El Espejo Negor,” the show has won two Max Awards and will feature in Gijon, Segovia, Madrid, Granada and Palencia once it leaves the Soho.

The famous Soho Theatre is home to none other than Hollywood actor Antonio Banderas, who will direct and star in a new production of the musical, Company, in 2021.

The founder of the company and director of the play, Ángel Calvente, describes it as “an apprenticeship through theatre, so that in the near future all of us will be much more tolerant of difference and capable of living together in an inclusive and diverse society”.

The show is aimed at a family audience and caters to children as young as six years old; this fact is vital, according to the company, as the main aim of the performance is to give visibility to transsexual children.

“We are all men and women at the same time, and our gender identity is not found in the sex we are assigned at birth, but in our brain, which will make us live and feel as complete beings and not marginalised. It depends on everyone to ensure equality and freedom,” Mr Calvente concluded.

