Small and safe in Almeria

AS Almeria province battles the onslaught of the third coronavirus wave, seven inland municipalities remain Covid-free.

Alcudia de Monteagud (138 inhabitants), Benitagla (58), Senes (289), Velefique (253), Laroya (198), Sufli (217) and Paterna del Rio (371) – all inland and all located in Almanzora, Filabres-Añhamilla or Alpujarra – account for half of Andalucia’s municipalities where the virus has not yet struck.

All are small, and none has a population of more than 400 although to Paterna del Rio goes the distinction of being the largest municipality in Andalucia to have escaped the coronavirus so far.

