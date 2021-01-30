ROD STEWART Reaches Plea Deal For Florida Security Guard Altercation on New Year’s Eve 2019



Prosecutors and defense attorneys announced on Friday (January 29) that Rod Stewart, the 76-year-old legendary rock star, has reached a plea deal to settle misdemeanor battery charges arising from an altercation between him and his son 40-year-old Sean, with a security guard at The Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach on New Year’s Eve 2019.

The South Florida SunSentinel reported how Stewart and his family had reportedly turned up at the posh hotel, where a private party was going on that they weren’t authorized to attend, and Jesse Dixon, the security guard that night, had told them they were not allowed to enter.

Dixon said the group became loud and began causing a scene, telling investigators he put his hand on the younger Stewart’s chest and told him to back up and make space, which was when Sean Stewart, got “nose to nose” with him.

Sean Stewart then, according to the police report, shoved Dixon backwards and Rod Stewart punched him in his “left rib cage area” with a closed fist.

Jessie Dixon had signed an affidavit saying that he wanted to press charges against the Stewarts, and two Breakers Hotel employees who were working the private event told police they saw Sean Stewart push Dixon, and Rod Stewart punch the guard.

Stephen Mancino, a Palm Beach Police officer said he had viewed security footage at the hotel and determined that the Stewarts were the “primary aggressors”.

Terms of the settlement were not released.

